Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 00:23 Hits: 1

The organizers of a grand ball at Germany's Semperoper opera house in Dresden decided to honor Egypt's authoritarian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, with an award. A reporter set to host the event has now backed out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-opera-ball-in-trouble-for-honoring-egyptian-president/a-52193526?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf