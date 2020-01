Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 12:04 Hits: 1

Denmark's Jyllands-Posten printed a cartoon of the Chinese flag with virus-like figures in place of the symbolic yellow stars. China is demanding an apology from the paper, which has previously waded into controversy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-angry-over-coronavirus-cartoon-in-danish-newspaper/a-52196383?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf