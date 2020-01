Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 13:04 Hits: 1

The descendants of Germany's last emperor are battling the state to get expropriated property back. Their family history includes a questionable association with the Nazi regime that could have legal consequences.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-legal-drama-of-germany-s-ex-royals-the-hohenzollern-family/a-52196375?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf