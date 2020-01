Articles

While members of Hop Along appear on her solo debut, Likewise is decidedly Frances Quinlan's vision. Her voice and unique, meandering melodies sit at the forefront of an inquisitive record.

(Image credit: Julia Khoroshilov/Courtesy of the artist)

