Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020

DelFest, the festival brainchild of Del McCoury and his extended McCoury family now in its 13th year, added to its line-up with Leftover Salmon, the Jerry Douglas Band and Molly Tuttle among the new acts. Held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD, DelFest will be held May 21-24. Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene, The Lil Smokies,...

