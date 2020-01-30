The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black River signs Pryor Lee

Country duo Pryor & Lee have signed a deal with Black River Entertainment. Comprised of Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee, the pair hits the road March 1 in Fontana, Cal. on their "Country's Back" tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. "Even though this seems very quick, it really is not," said CEO Gordon Kerr. "We've talked about wanting a duo for a long time, we just didn't know it was you, and now we do."...

