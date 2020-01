Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 03:57 Hits: 0

Charley Crockett The Valley Thirty Tigers / Cooking Vinyl Australia Descendant of legendary frontiersman Davy, traveling troubadour and heart surgery survivor – Charley Crockett sure has a big back story. The most pleasing factor is of course his music, a lackadaisical country blues sound with a New Orleans soul swing to it, which he’s been slowly …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/01/30/album-review-charley-crockett-the-valley/