Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 12:48 Hits: 0

Fidil’s Decade is a welcome return from the Donegal fiddle trio and an exceptional album stacked high with spellbinding playing. It represents another artistic triumph for the honourable Raelach imprint which is beautifully packaged as well.

The post Fidil: Decade appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/fidil-decade/