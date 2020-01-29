Sanders to Hold New Hampshire Concert Rally w/ The Strokes

MANCHESTER — Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign on Wednesday announced it will hold a Get Out the Vote Concert Rally with The Strokes on February 10th.

At the concert, Sen. Sanders will speak to an audience of supporters and primary-goers, with a VIP section reserved for super volunteers including those who have knocked over 250 doors in New Hampshire.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot—and fellow native New Yorker!” said Julian Casablancas, lead singer for The Strokes. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

The Sanders campaign announced the show with an exclusive concert poster, designed by artist Kii Arens in collaboration with Bernie 2020.

Here are the details:

Monday, February 10

7:30 p.m. Bernie 2020 GOTV Concert Rally with The Strokes

Whittemore Center Arena, 128 Main St, Durham, NH 03824

Information for the public: This event is open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.