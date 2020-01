Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 19:09 Hits: 1

The Canadian singer-songwriter wrote, produced and performed all 11 songs on his new album, presenting himself as a lonely first-person narrator pining over an ex-girlfriend.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/29/800836417/andy-shauf-takes-risks-on-a-refreshing-new-concept-album-neon-skyline?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music