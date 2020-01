Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:24 Hits: 1

Without even a hint of malevolence, a mysterious, well-dressed stranger from Denmark is about to darken America‚Äôs doorstep, carrying a guitar and an immaculately packed suitcase of stylish blues perfect […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/01/reviews/albums/thorbjorn-risager-the-black-tornado-3