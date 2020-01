Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 17:56 Hits: 2

Foo Fighters, Beck, John Legend, Gary Clark Jr, St. Vincent and Mavis Staples join the Revolution to honor musician at the Recording Academy's latest Grammy Salute show

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/prince-grammy-salute-show-recap-944767/