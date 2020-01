Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 15:43 Hits: 3

It's a small, unincorporated region of Western Kentucky with a funny name, and it also happens to be the home of traditional country performer and Oh Boy Records signee Kelsey Waldon. They call in Monkey's Eyebrow, and they recently decided to honor their hometown country music hero by erecting a sign at the edge of town.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kelsey-waldon-recognized-by-hometown-of-monkeys-eyebrow/