Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 18:10 Hits: 1

Rigby's memoir, Girl to City, tracks how a Catholic girl from Pittsburgh became part of the New York punk scene — and invented and reinvented herself as a performer, songwriter and a mother.

(Image credit: Chris Sikich/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/28/800071527/i-was-singing-for-my-life-amy-rigby-on-mixing-music-and-motherhood?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music