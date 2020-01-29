Gilkyson announces new album

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:30 Hits: 3

Eliza Gilkyson announced the release today of her politically-charged album, "2020" on April 10 on Red House Records. Produced by Eliza's son, Cisco Ryder, "2020" features songs designed to be audience sing-a-longs in the Pete Seeger tradition of motivational political anthems from the call for unity of "Peace in Our Hearts," to condemnations of President Trump's policies with "Sooner or Later" and "My Heart Aches."...

