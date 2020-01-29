The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gilkyson announces new album

Eliza Gilkyson announced the release today of her politically-charged album, "2020" on April 10 on Red House Records. Produced by Eliza's son, Cisco Ryder, "2020" features songs designed to be audience sing-a-longs in the Pete Seeger tradition of motivational political anthems from the call for unity of "Peace in Our Hearts," to condemnations of President Trump's policies with "Sooner or Later" and "My Heart Aches."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10941

