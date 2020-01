Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:30

Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Bentley's '90s country-based side group Hot Country Knights and Bobby Bones were announced as performers at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 2. The festival will be held at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. More acts will be added....

