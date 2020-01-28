Live Review: Judy Collins @ Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne

Articles

We catch Judy Collins on her latest UK tour to promote her new album, Winter Songs, a collaboration with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line. Throughout the evening she shares songs and anecdotes and proves she still has what it takes to be a top-class performer.

