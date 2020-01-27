10th Annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness Coming to Springfield, MO

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 17:56 Hits: 3

The lineup for the 10th Annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness Festival has been released. Organizers for yearly charity event say it is “an all blues lineup but it will touch on several different forms of the current blues genre.”

Clockwise from top-left Ana Popovic, Toronzo Cannon, Ghost Town Blues Band, Sister Lucille

Since its inception in 2011, Stomp the Blues has brought some great blues acts to Springfield, Missouri. Artists including Corey Stevens, John Lee Hooker, Jr., Tommy Castro, Jarekus Singleton, Janiva Magness, Mike Zito, Marcus King, Victor Wainwright, Sister Sparrow, Reverend Shawn Amos, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Amanda Fish, and Southern Avenue have graced the stage at a festival that provides direct assistance to those who are homeless and near homeless.

Located at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, 220 W. Plainview Rd. Springfield, MO on May 16th, 2020, this year’s event will kick off with four piece Blues and Roots band hailing from southwest Missouri, Sister Lucille. Returning from the 2017 Stomp the Blues Festival is Beale Street’s latest success story, 4-time 2016 Independent Blues Award Nominee, BBMA 2015 Nominee for “Best Blues Band” and 2014 International Blues Challenge Runner-up, Ghost Town Blues Band . From the Windy City comes Toronzo Cannon, currently with 3 BMA nominations for Contemporary Blues Male Artist, Contemporary Blues Album, and Album of the Year. Headlining this year’s event is none other than the “Serbian Scorcher,” blues rock guitar goddess, Ana Popovic.

Stomp the Blues had some serious weather issues at last year’s event, but are assuring concert goers that although the goal is to be outside, they have a contingency plan in place to move the entire festival to a huge, indoor, multi-purpose arena if needed.

The annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness Festival is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity which supports organizations that combat homelessness such as Women In Need of the Ozarks; The Rare Breed; Laura’s Home & Darr House & Play it Forward SWMO.

