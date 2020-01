Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

The fast-rising teenager from Jamaica just won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album, making her the first woman and youngest artist to ever win in the category.

(Image credit: Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/27/799347132/koffee-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music