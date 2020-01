Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 17:56 Hits: 3

Though his music is sometimes called Americana, Tyler Childers rejects that label. "I don't know what it's called, but I've been calling it country," he says in this session.

(Image credit: Galea McGregor/WXPN)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/01/27/800009602/tyler-childers-is-passionate-about-the-country-music-tradition?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music