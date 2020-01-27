The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iris DeMent And Pieta Brown (Celtic Connections Review)

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Iris DeMent and Pieta Brown made for a very welcome addition to the Celtic Connections programme. There was clearly plenty of Iris DeMent fans present among the enthusiastic audience who were treated to an exceptional evening featuring some special guests musicians.

