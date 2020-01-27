Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 17:53 Hits: 3

Iris DeMent and Pieta Brown made for a very welcome addition to the Celtic Connections programme. There was clearly plenty of Iris DeMent fans present among the enthusiastic audience who were treated to an exceptional evening featuring some special guests musicians.

The post Iris DeMent And Pieta Brown (Celtic Connections Review) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/iris-dement-and-pieta-brown-celtic-connections-review/