Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 12:51 Hits: 1

A listener's guide for the opera-curious includes a little history, a little trash-talk and some gorgeous singing.

(Image credit: Maria Baranova/Beth Morrison Projects)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2020/01/26/798629079/opera-for-newbies-busting-myths-and-belting-high-notes?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music