Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 14:09 Hits: 1

What is immediately apparent on The Pine Hearts fourth studio album 'Back To Sustain' is the immediacy and vitality of these new recordings which showcases the very best in contemporary American roots music.

The post The Pine Hearts: Back To Sustain appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/the-pine-hearts-back-to-sustain/