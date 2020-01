Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 09:56 Hits: 4

Tyler Farr released a new single, "Only Truck In Town," today via Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records. Set to go for adds on Feb. 18, the mid-tempo redneck love song is the first music released via Jason Aldean's Night Train Records. Rife with rock electric guitar, Aldean and his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy produced. Ben Hayslip, Deric Ruttan and Josh Thompson wrote the song....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10936