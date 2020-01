Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 20:35 Hits: 2

Photos by Ana Gibert Day 2 performances ramped up a bit as everybody settled in to the FAI bluegrass-fast pace of the festival. The biggest challenge at FAI is […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/01/reviews/shows/folk-alliance-international-day-2