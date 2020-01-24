Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 12:48 Hits: 3

On Navarasa, Yorkston/Thorne/Khan achieve a kind of serenity that is certainly spiritual but is somehow completely secular and entirely inclusive. Its influences are clearly visible, but the way those influences are put together creates a kind of music that is original, exciting and wholly unique.

The post Yorkston/Thorne/Khan – Navarasa : Nine Emotions appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/yorkston-thorne-khan-navarasa-nine-emotions/