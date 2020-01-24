The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan – Navarasa : Nine Emotions

On Navarasa, Yorkston/Thorne/Khan achieve a kind of serenity that is certainly spiritual but is somehow completely secular and entirely inclusive. Its influences are clearly visible, but the way those influences are put together creates a kind of music that is original, exciting and wholly unique.

