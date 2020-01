Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:35 Hits: 2

Two important independent festivals that are working hard to support and expand Texas, Red Dirt, Americana, and independent country music beyond its traditional borders will not be happening in 2020. Both the Tumbleweed Festival near Kansas City, and the Wild Hare Country Festival in Oregon have cancelled for 2020.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tumbleweed-wild-hare-country-festivals-wont-happen-in-2020/