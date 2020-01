Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 14:46 Hits: 4

Blackbird and Crow's "Ailm" is a towering work of transcendental emotional power that trembles with both strength and vulnerability, it’s unlikely you’ll hear anything like it this year.

The post Blackbird & Crow: Ailm appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/blackbird-crow-ailm/