Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 15:47 Hits: 2

Our Song of the Day comes from Julie Abbé with Kellswater, a song she first heard Andy Irvine performing at the Folk House in Bristol. It features on her forthcoming debut album “Numberless Dreams”, produced by Sid Goldsmith and featuring Dominie Hooper.

The post Premiere: Julie Abbé – Kellswater (Song of the Day) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

