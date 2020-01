Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important events celebrated by Chinese people worldwide. Here's what the year of the Metal Rat symbolizes — and how the usual festivities are now disrupted by the deadly coronavirus.

