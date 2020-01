Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 15:05 Hits: 3

Gudrun Pausewang wrote about environmental destruction, escape and war. "The Cloud," her 1987 book for teens, was a must for the anti-nuclear movement. The German novelist has died at the age of 91.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/anti-nuclear-author-gudrun-pausewang-dies/a-52140057?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf