Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 01:21 Hits: 3

To many, David Olney is the songwriter who lost consciousness mid performance at the 30A Songwriters Festival last weekend and passed away in a poetic manner. Some knew of him before hearing the compelling story, and many didn't. But to the folk and songwriting community, David Olney was a pillar of the craft, and a close friend.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/mary-gauthier-folk-alliance-remember-david-olney/