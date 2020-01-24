Surprise the surprise....The wait is over for Chase Rice

Articles

Chase Rice surprised fans with the release of a seven-song EP, "The Album Part I" today with Part II to follow in 2020. "I chose to call this 'The Album' because it's the first thing I would encourage someone to listen to if they want to know who I am as an artist," said Rice. "My career has been such a rollercoaster journey, but it's all led to this moment and these songs. So much of what I've learned, so much of what I've fought through - it's all reflected in this music."...

