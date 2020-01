Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:29 Hits: 1

Nothing about the music Samantha Fish makes suggests that she's ever been shy. Hear a live performance in this session.

(Image credit: Jamie Stow/WXPN)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/01/23/798604433/honed-on-the-road-samantha-fishs-music-is-bold-and-expressive?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music