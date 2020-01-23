The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LaFarge announces new album on new label

Pokey LaFarge will release "Rock Bottom Rhapsody" on April 10 on New West, his debut with the label. The 13-song set was produced by Chris Seefried (Fitz and the Tantrums). The album was recorded at Reliable Recorders on Chicago's Northwest Side during the polar vortex of 2019 and features the guitarist Joel Paterson, keyboardist Scott Ligon, upright/electric bassist Jimmy Sutton, and drummer Alex Hall....

