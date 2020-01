Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 21:31 Hits: 0

British musician Georgia has a new album out full of throwback dance beats and stripped-back vocals. It's called Seeking Thrills and aims to capture the unifying force of a good club beat.

(Image credit: Joseph Connor /Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/22/798597175/on-seeking-thrills-georgia-channels-a-lifetime-on-the-dance-floor?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music