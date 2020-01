Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Kenny Chesney appears to be gearing up to release a new album. Just when, though, was unclear. Chesney has spent a lot of time making music, working on songs and recording, according to his publicist. His next album wll be his first for Warner Music Nashville. Chesney also will start rehearsing for the Chillaxifacation 2020 Tour soon as well....

