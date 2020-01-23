Caudle gets funky on new set

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Caleb Caudle wanted an earthy, funky sound for his new album. So he hauled over to Cash Cabin, which once upon a time was home for the Man in Black, Johnny Cash. "It feels like you're in the shadow of giants," Caudle said. The result will be "Better Hurry Up" out April 3 via Soundly Music. John Jackson of the Jayhawks produced, and guest vocalists include Courtney Marie Andrews, Elizabeth Cook, Gary Louris and John Paul White....

