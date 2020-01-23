The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Caudle gets funky on new set

Caleb Caudle wanted an earthy, funky sound for his new album. So he hauled over to Cash Cabin, which once upon a time was home for the Man in Black, Johnny Cash. "It feels like you're in the shadow of giants," Caudle said. The result will be "Better Hurry Up" out April 3 via Soundly Music. John Jackson of the Jayhawks produced, and guest vocalists include Courtney Marie Andrews, Elizabeth Cook, Gary Louris and John Paul White....

