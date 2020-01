Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 15:02 Hits: 0

Works of art that were stolen or confiscated by the Nazis from museums and Jewish collectors are starting to be returned to the heirs of the former owners. However the process is destined to drag on for years to come.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nazi-looted-art-restitution-process-a-permanent-task/a-52109721?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf