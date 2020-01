Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 18:04 Hits: 5

Lizzo's "music is sort of escapist and happy, and I was really drawn to her for that joy that she's got. She is the kind of girl that I would have gravitated to in high school"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/lizzo-photographer-david-lachapelle-rolling-stone-cover-shoot-941185/