Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

Tom The Suit Forst has announced that his latest album World of Broken Hearts will be released by Retro Records on Valentines Day, February 14, 2020.

The 5-song EP was produced by Ethan Isaac, and recorded at Factory Underground Studios, in Norwalk, Connecticut. The album features guest vocalist Christine Ohlman (Beehive Queen of Rock n Soul, Vocalist of Saturday Night Live Band), guitarist Paul Nelson (Johnny Winter Band), guitarist Ryan Hommel (Amos Lee Band), blues harp player James Montgomery, and drummer Travis McNabb (Sugarland, Better Than Ezra). His debut solo album On Fire was released in 2016, and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Nelson.

A life-long blues and rock musician who joined the corporate world, “for a couple of years, to put some food on the table and try to get my kids through college,” Forst began a journey that culminated in 25-year career in television advertising. At the time he made the bold decision, to make music full time, Forst was Vice President of Sales at Cox Media, a major cable television company.

“I loved it, but I always had a plan to go back into music one day. The day my wife and I paid the last college tuition bill for my youngest child, that was it. I gave my notice, and went back to playing music full time,” he says.

Performing as many as 200 shows a year with his band, with additional solo/special guest performances and keynote-speaking engagements, Forst has toured both the United States and China. He will support his new album heavily in the new year, and has been invited to tour China for the second time in April 2020.

“Late Night Train,” is the first track from the new EP. Forst takes a modern day view of the classic blues train song, updating it to big city subway, with all the haunting images still in tact.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-video-tom-the-suit-forst-late-night-train/