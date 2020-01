Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 19:50 Hits: 4

This expands on the CMT's previous policy, which played a ratio of 60-40, male and female, videos per hour.

(Image credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/21/798193382/country-music-channel-promises-equal-video-plays-for-women-and-men?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music