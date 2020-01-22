Strait goes to Minneapolis

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 09:20 Hits: 3

George Strait is heading to Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 22 with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. central at ticketmaster.com. "Strait to Vegas" shows return to T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 28-29. Strait will be joined by singer/songwriter and Monument recording artist Caitlyn Smith. Tickets are available Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Pacific via straittovegas.com....

