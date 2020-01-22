Live from New York, it's Luke Combs

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 09:20

Luke Combs will make his debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" next Saturday, Feb. 1, with host J.J. Watt. In November, Combs released "What You See Is What You Get," his sophomore album, which debuted at number one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It was also a global No. 1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K....

