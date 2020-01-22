The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live from New York, it's Luke Combs

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Luke Combs will make his debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" next Saturday, Feb. 1, with host J.J. Watt. In November, Combs released "What You See Is What You Get," his sophomore album, which debuted at number one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It was also a global No. 1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K....

