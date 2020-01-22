The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Béla Fleck Abigail Washburn with Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway John Mc Intyre (Celtic Connections Review)

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

That Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre are on a bill alongside Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn says a lot about the riches that this winter Festival has to offer. A wondrous evening in the charming surroundings of Glasgow City Halls.

The post Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway & John Mc Intyre (Celtic Connections Review) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn-julie-fowlis-eamon-doorley-celtic-connections/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version