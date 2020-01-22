Category: Art/Music Hits: 2
That Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre are on a bill alongside Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn says a lot about the riches that this winter Festival has to offer. A wondrous evening in the charming surroundings of Glasgow City Halls.
The post Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway & John Mc Intyre (Celtic Connections Review) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.
Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn-julie-fowlis-eamon-doorley-celtic-connections/