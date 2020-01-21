Hot Tuna Tour Dates Announced! Unfiltered and Unfettered Fun!

Articles

Members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy recipients Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, were at the forefront of popular rock and roll, founders of the San Francisco sound and progenitors of Psychedelic Rock. For over 50 years they have continued to play dynamic original music as Hot Tuna! The dynamics of their music feels alive in the present and alive on a continuum from the moment the music percolates in their minds to the time it explodes into the theatre. When Acoustic, the duo seems to speak a language of their own at once both intimate and forthright. When joined by the dynamic, three-time Grammy winner, drummer Justin Guip, Electric Hot Tuna is major force. Imagine something bigger and and more dynamic than the obvious, Hot Tuna in concert!

“It’s unfathomable how Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady make each show its own experience, but they do … and effortlessly! Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady are without question among the greatest musicians ever; each has distinguished himself by developing a style that is easy to pick out and that others often try to imitate.”

– Art Fuse

Feb 14 & 15 – Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ – Acoustic Hot Tuna also Dick Boak

Feb 17 – Belly UP Tavern, Solana Beach, CA – Electric Hot Tuna

Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – Electric Hot Tuna also David Bromberg Quintet

Feb 19 – Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA – Electric Hot Tuna also David Bromberg Quintet

Feb 21 – The Filmore, San Francisco, CA – Electric Hot Tuna also David Bromberg Quintet

Feb 22 – The Filmore San Francisco, CA – Acoustic Hot Tuna also David Bromberg Quintet

Feb 23 – Laxson Auditorium, Chico, CA – Electric Hot Tuna

Feb 26 – The Commonwealth Room, South Salt Lake, UT – Electric Hot Tuna also David Bromberg Quintet

Feb 28 & 29 – Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO – Electric Hot Tuna also David Bromberg Quintet

Mar 03 – River City Casino, St. Louis, MO – Electric Hot Tuna

May 22-24 – Dark Star Jubilee, Legend Valley, Thornville, OH – Jorma Kaukonen

Jun 18 & 19 – Arrington, VA @ LOCKN’ Festival – Electric Hot Tuna

July 09 – Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 10 – Paramount, Huntington, NY – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 11 – Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna

July 13 – Mahaiwee Theatre, Great Barrington, MA – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 14 – Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 15 – Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 17 – Paper Mill Island Amphitheater Baldwinsville, NY – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 18 – Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, PA – Acoustic and Electric Hot Tuna with David Grisman

July 24 – Steinbaugh Pavilion Louisville, CO – Electric Hot Tuna

July 25 – Franklin Theatre Franklin, TN – Electric Hot Tuna

Sept 19 – The Ryman, Nashville, TN – Jorma with Tommy Emmanuel

“Jorma Kaukonen is a force in American music, equally adept at fingerpicked acoustic folk and blues as he is at wailing on an electric.” – Acoustic Guitar

Jorma Kaukonen is a music legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters in his field. He tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension. His secret is in playing spontaneous and unfiltered music, with an individual expression of personality.

“The main issue is: I love to play the bass guitar,” says Jack Casady. “The craftwork in really learning the subtleties of the instrument is a lifelong project.”

Jack Casady’s full driving tone and innovative melodic bass work has defined the role of bass guitar in Rock and Roll for decades. With sweeping chords and stormy melodic lines Jack’s bass distinguished not only Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna but also a variety of side projects and recordings.

Follow Hot Tuna’s Escapades:

www.hottuna.com

www.jackcasady.com

www.jormakaukonen.com

www.furpeaceranch.com

