Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 12:40 Hits: 1

Watch the video for Duncan Barlow's newest single "She Came To Leave" which is led by sparse acoustic guitar and Barlow's reverb-washed vocals, reflecting the isolation in which it was recorded.

The post Video Premiere: Duncan Barlow – She Came To Leave appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/video-premiere-duncan-barlow-she-came-to-leave/