Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 19:38 Hits: 5

At 65-years-old and coming off serious health issues, John Anderson is feeling a little reflective these days. The caramel-voiced country crooner who we could talk about having a strong candidacy for the Country Music Hall of Fame in the coming years is being coy about what exactly the health scare was, you can tell he's lost some weight.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-john-anderson-music-coming-after-health-scare/