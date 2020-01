Articles

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice the Indian immigrant convenience store owner Apu on "The Simpsons." The decision follows long-running claims that the character of 30 years perpetuates racist stereotypes.

