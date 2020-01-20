Sony signs Ellis

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

Ross Ellis has signed with Sony. "I'm so excited to join the Sony Music family. When I moved to this town five years ago, I was broke, had written maybe five songs and didn't know a soul on music row," said Ellis. "Now with an army of personal and professional support behind me and most importantly, God, I'm ready for what comes next on this crazy journey. And yes, that includes new music very, very soon."...

